Alan RichardsonClassical composer. Born 29 February 1904. Died 29 November 1978
Alan Richardson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1904-02-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4044b741-95dd-44b0-9ed3-178e82cf4988
Alan Richardson Biography (Wikipedia)
Alan Richardson (29 February 1904 – 29 November 1978) was a Scottish pianist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alan Richardson Tracks
Sort by
The Sun Whose Rays
Arthur Sullivan
The Sun Whose Rays
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
The Sun Whose Rays
Last played on
Were You Not to Koko Plighted
Arthur Sullivan
Were You Not to Koko Plighted
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Were You Not to Koko Plighted
Performer
Last played on
Vocalise, Op.34 no.11
Sergei Rachmaninov
Vocalise, Op.34 no.11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Vocalise, Op.34 no.11
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist