Félix Danilo Gómez Bosquez (born August 26, 1980), known by his stage names Flex and Nigga, is a Panamanian reggaeton artist. He adopted the name Nigga after being told by another Panamanian artist that he "sings like a black guy from Jamaica." Before releasing an album in the United States in 2008, Flex removed references to his nickname in songs, and his CD packages were reprinted with the name "Flex."