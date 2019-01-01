N***aAka Nigga. Panamanian reggaeton artist.. Born 26 August 1980
N***a
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980-08-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/403d9bc8-5b9b-4aa3-a8dd-dca118c43267
N***a Biography (Wikipedia)
Félix Danilo Gómez Bosquez (born August 26, 1980), known by his stage names Flex and Nigga, is a Panamanian reggaeton artist. He adopted the name Nigga after being told by another Panamanian artist that he "sings like a black guy from Jamaica." Before releasing an album in the United States in 2008, Flex removed references to his nickname in songs, and his CD packages were reprinted with the name "Flex."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
N***a Tracks
Sort by
N***a Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist