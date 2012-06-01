EchoesFrench progressive rock band. Formed March 2002
Echoes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/40370cda-df71-48c7-9685-2f02b12f2d18
Echoes Tracks
Sort by
Ice Cold
Echoes
Ice Cold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ice Cold
Last played on
Ice Cold (Mark Reeder's Cold As Ice Remix)
Echoes
Ice Cold (Mark Reeder's Cold As Ice Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Echoes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist