JibbsBorn 13 November 1990
Jibbs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1990-11-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4036bf23-2b69-4be9-a285-e89677ab49bb
Jibbs Biography (Wikipedia)
Jovan Campbell (born November 13, 1990), better known by his stage name Jibbs, is an American rapper. He had one top ten single on the Billboard Hot 100, which was his debut single "Chain Hang Low". Jibbs' only other song that charted on the Billboard Hot 100 is "King Kong" (featuring Chamillionaire).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jibbs Tracks
Sort by
Chain Hang Low
Jibbs
Chain Hang Low
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chain Hang Low
Last played on
Jibbs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist