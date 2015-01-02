Bebo ValdésBorn 9 October 1918. Died 22 March 2013
Bebo Valdés
1918-10-09
Bebo Valdés Biography (Wikipedia)
Dionisio Ramón Emilio Valdés Amaro (October 9, 1918 – March 22, 2013), better known as Bebo Valdés, was a Cuban pianist, bandleader, composer and arranger. He was a central figure in the golden age of Cuban music, led two famous big bands, and was one of the "house" arrangers for the Tropicana Club.
Bebo Valdés Tracks
Besame mucho
Bebo Valdés
Besame mucho
Besame mucho
Pa Goza
Bebo Valdés
Pa Goza
Pa Goza
Bebo's Blues
Bebo Valdés
Bebo's Blues
Bebo's Blues
