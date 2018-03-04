Peter YorkeUK brass band composer. Born 4 December 1902. Died 2 February 1966
Peter Yorke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1902-12-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4031a78f-3fa9-42ba-919c-529d74c8227d
Peter Yorke Tracks
Sort by
Sapphires And Sables
Peter Yorke
Sapphires And Sables
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sapphires And Sables
Last played on
Emergency Ward 10
Peter Yorke
Emergency Ward 10
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Emergency Ward 10
Last played on
I Poured My Heart Into A Song
Steve Conway
I Poured My Heart Into A Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Poured My Heart Into A Song
Last played on
I ONLY HAVE EYES FOR YOU
Freddy Gardner
I ONLY HAVE EYES FOR YOU
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I ONLY HAVE EYES FOR YOU
Last played on
Melody Of The Stars
Peter Yorke
Melody Of The Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Melody Of The Stars
Last played on
Sapphires and Sables
John Wilson, Peter Yorke & BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Sapphires and Sables
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sapphires and Sables
Performer
Last played on
Peter Yorke Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist