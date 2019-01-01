JC ChasezBorn 8 August 1976
JC Chasez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976-08-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/40316898-fbcf-477e-b019-ccbafd710f46
JC Chasez Biography (Wikipedia)
Joshua Scott "JC" Chasez (born August 8, 1976) is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, record producer, and occasional actor. He started out his career as a cast member on The Mickey Mouse Club before rising to stardom with *NSYNC, and by writing and producing for music acts such as Girls Aloud, Basement Jaxx, David Archuleta, and Matthew Morrison. He also served as a judge for America's Best Dance Crew.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
JC Chasez Tracks
Sort by
JC Chasez Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Prince's Amazing Influence
-
RnB Archives: 2013 - Trevor Nelson & Justin Timberlake
-
Justin Timberlake is working with The Weeknd
-
‘James Corden has actually got a great voice’ - Justin Timberlake spots a contender to his throne
-
Justin Timberlake On Fatherhood, new album and working with The Weeknd
-
‘It’s like being shot with a tranquiliser dart’ - Justin Timberlake lands in the UK
-
Justin Timberlake chats to Trevor
Back to artist