Joshua Scott "JC" Chasez (born August 8, 1976) is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, record producer, and occasional actor. He started out his career as a cast member on The Mickey Mouse Club before rising to stardom with *NSYNC, and by writing and producing for music acts such as Girls Aloud, Basement Jaxx, David Archuleta, and Matthew Morrison. He also served as a judge for America's Best Dance Crew.