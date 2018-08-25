David GrismanBorn 23 March 1945
David Grisman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1945-03-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/402e4f4f-33aa-4b2b-9fdb-3cb4eb38f729
David Grisman Biography (Wikipedia)
David Grisman (born March 23, 1945) is an American mandolinist. His music combines bluegrass, folk, and jazz in a genre he calls "Dawg music". He founded the record label Acoustic Disc, which issues his recordings and those of other acoustic musicians.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Grisman Tracks
Sort by
Ricochet
David Grisman
Ricochet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ricochet
Last played on
Black Forest
Béla Fleck
Black Forest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn13.jpglink
Black Forest
Last played on
The Sweetest Gift
Peter Asher
The Sweetest Gift
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrv1.jpglink
The Sweetest Gift
Last played on
E.M.D.
David Grisman
E.M.D.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
E.M.D.
Last played on
There's a Fiddle in the Middle
Jay Levy And the Country Music For Kids Chorus, Byron Berline & David Grisman
There's a Fiddle in the Middle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's a Fiddle in the Middle
Last played on
Home (feat. Bonnie Raitt)
David Grisman
Home (feat. Bonnie Raitt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrkr.jpglink
Home (feat. Bonnie Raitt)
Last played on
Shady Grove
David Grisman
Shady Grove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shady Grove
Last played on
Hey Mister, That's Me Up On The Jukebox
Peter Asher
Hey Mister, That's Me Up On The Jukebox
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrv1.jpglink
Hey Mister, That's Me Up On The Jukebox
Last played on
When We're Gone, Long Gone
David Grisman
When We're Gone, Long Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wpdfj.jpglink
When We're Gone, Long Gone
Last played on
THE WATER IS WIDE
Béla Fleck
THE WATER IS WIDE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn13.jpglink
THE WATER IS WIDE
Last played on
Hound Dog
David Grisman
Hound Dog
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqts6.jpglink
Hound Dog
Last played on
Blue Ridge Cabin Home
David Grisman
Blue Ridge Cabin Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqts6.jpglink
Blue Ridge Cabin Home
Last played on
Maggie's Farm
David Grisman
Maggie's Farm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maggie's Farm
Last played on
David Grisman Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist