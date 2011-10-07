Kidz in the HallFormed 2000
Kidz in the Hall
2000
Kidz in the Hall Biography (Wikipedia)
Kidz in the Hall is an American hip hop duo from Chicago, Illinois.
Kidz in the Hall Tracks
Pour It Up (Feat. Bun B/David Banner)
Break It Down
Juke Box
