Freddy Legon1950s jazz singer (with Humphrey Lyttleton)
Freddy Legon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/402a0a95-dc34-4157-a2e5-25dc251390dc
Freddy Legon Tracks
Sort by
Maryland, My Maryland
Humphrey Lyttelton
Maryland, My Maryland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsk0.jpglink
Maryland, My Maryland
Last played on
High Society
Wally Fawkes, John Picard, Johnny Parker, George Hopkinson, Humphrey Lyttelton, Bruce Turner, Freddy Legon & Mickey Ashman
High Society
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High Society
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist