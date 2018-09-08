Gheorghe Zamfir (born April 6, 1941) is a Romanian pan flute (nai) musician.

Zamfir is known for playing an expanded version of nai, of 20 pipes to 22, 25, 28 and 30 pipes to increase its range, and obtaining as many as eight overtones (additionally to the fundamental tone) from each pipe by changing the embouchure.

He is known as "The Master of the Pan Flute".