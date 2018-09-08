Gheorghe ZamfirRomanian pan flute musician. Born 6 April 1941
Gheorghe Zamfir
1941-04-06
Gheorghe Zamfir Biography (Wikipedia)
Gheorghe Zamfir (born April 6, 1941) is a Romanian pan flute (nai) musician.
Zamfir is known for playing an expanded version of nai, of 20 pipes to 22, 25, 28 and 30 pipes to increase its range, and obtaining as many as eight overtones (additionally to the fundamental tone) from each pipe by changing the embouchure.
He is known as "The Master of the Pan Flute".
Gheorghe Zamfir Tracks
The Theme From The Light Of Experience
The Light Of Experience
The Light Of Experience
Once Upon A Time In America
Once Upon A Time In America
Once Upon a Time in America (1984) - Childhood Memories
Once Upon a Time in America (1984) - Childhood Memories
The Lonely Shepherd (feat. Gheorghe Zamfir)
The Lonely Shepherd (feat. Gheorghe Zamfir)
Der Einsame Hirte (The Lonely Shepherd)
Der Einsame Hirte (The Lonely Shepherd)
Panpipes
Panpipes
Doina De Jale
Doina De Jale
Don't Cry For Me Argentina
Don't Cry For Me Argentina
The Lonely Shepherd
The Lonely Shepherd
Mult Ma - Ntreaba Inima
Mult Ma - Ntreaba Inima
Winter
Winter
Ombra Mai Fu (From Serse)
Ombra Mai Fu (From Serse)
When You Say Nothing At All
When You Say Nothing At All
Breaza de la dragodana
Winter From The Four Seasons
Winter From The Four Seasons
Athena/Melissa Mou (feat. Nana Mouskouri)
Athena/Melissa Mou (feat. Nana Mouskouri)
Jasmine
Doina & Ciocirlia
Doina & Ciocirlia
Candle In The Wind
Candle In The Wind
El Condor Pasa
El Condor Pasa
Ombra mai fu
Ombra mai fu
Horner/Jennings/arr.Delettrez: My heart will go on
Ciocarlia - the Lark
Ciocarlia - the Lark
Don't Cry For Me Argentina
Don't Cry For Me Argentina
Sirba Lui Pompieru Si Am Mindra Mitifica
