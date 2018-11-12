3 Colours RedFormed 1995. Disbanded 28 September 2005
3 Colours Red were an English rock band, formed in 1995 in London. They achieved their biggest chart success at the end of the 1990s, along with other British rock bands such as Ash and Feeder. The band was named by sticking a pin in a London listings magazine, Time Out. It landed randomly on an advertisement for the concluding part of the Polish film director Krzysztof Kieślowski's, Three Colors, trilogy. They went on to record two UK Top 20 albums, and six Top 40 singles.
This Is My Hollywood
3 Colours Red
This Is My Hollywood
This Is My Hollywood
Thru Breeze (Radio 1 Session, 30 Jun 1997)
3 Colours Red
Thru Breeze (Radio 1 Session, 30 Jun 1997)
This Is My Hollywood (Radio 1 Session, 30 Jun 1997)
3 Colours Red
This Is My Hollywood (Radio 1 Session, 30 Jun 1997)
Holiday (Radio 1 Session, 30 Jun 1997)
3 Colours Red
Holiday (Radio 1 Session, 30 Jun 1997)
Copper Girl (Radio 1 Session, 30 Jun 1997)
3 Colours Red
Copper Girl (Radio 1 Session, 30 Jun 1997)
Nuclear Holiday
3 Colours Red
Nuclear Holiday
Nuclear Holiday
Fit Boy Faint Girl
3 Colours Red
Fit Boy Faint Girl
