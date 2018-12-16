Bruce ReithermanBorn 15 September 1955
Bruce Reitherman
1955-09-15
Bruce Reitherman (born September 15, 1955) is an American filmmaker and former child actor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
I Wan'na Be Like You (The Monkey Song)
Louis Prima
I Wan'na Be Like You (The Monkey Song)
I Wan'na Be Like You (The Monkey Song)
The Bare Necessities
Phil Harris
The Bare Necessities
The Bare Necessities
The Bare Necessities + Bruce Reitherman
Phil Harris
The Bare Necessities + Bruce Reitherman
The Bare Necessities + Bruce Reitherman
Bare Necessities
Phil Silvers
Bare Necessities
Bare Necessities
