Phil Collins Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip David Charles Collins LVO (born 30 January 1951) is an English drummer, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, and actor. He was the drummer and singer of the rock band Genesis, and is also a solo artist. Between 1982 and 1989, Collins scored three UK and seven US number-one singles in his solo career. When his work with Genesis, his work with other artists, as well as his solo career is totalled, Collins had more US Top 40 singles than any other artist during the 1980s. His most successful singles from the period include "In the Air Tonight", "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)", "One More Night", "Sussudio", "Two Hearts" and "Another Day in Paradise".
Born and raised in west London, Collins played drums from the age of five and completed drama school training, which secured him various roles as a child actor. He then pursued a music career, joining Genesis in 1970 as their drummer and becoming lead singer in 1975 following the departure of Peter Gabriel. Collins began a solo career in the 1980s, initially inspired by his marital breakdown and love of soul music, releasing a series of successful albums, including Face Value (1981), No Jacket Required (1985), and ...But Seriously (1989). Collins became "one of the most successful pop and adult contemporary singers of the '80s and beyond". He also became known for a distinctive gated reverb drum sound on many of his recordings. In 1996, Collins left Genesis to focus on solo work, but returned for their Turn It On Again Tour in 2007. Following a five-year retirement to focus on his family life, Collins released an autobiography and began his Not Dead Yet Tour, which runs from June 2017 until February 2019.
- Phil Collins - "I would have left Genesis for The Who"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dfmmm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dfmmm.jpg2016-10-28T11:31:00.000ZPhil Collins chats with 6 Music's Matt Everitt about his top 5 favourite drummershttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04dfmr7
Phil Collins - "I would have left Genesis for The Who"
- Hear Phil Collins' stripped back performance of Separate Liveshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d3kq3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d3kq3.jpg2016-10-25T10:27:00.000ZPhil performs the single Separate Lives which featured on the soundtrack to White Nights.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04d3k2k
Hear Phil Collins' stripped back performance of Separate Lives
- Ricky Ross meets Phil Collinshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d37wr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d37wr.jpg2016-10-25T09:25:00.000ZRicky talks to Phil Collins about his autobiography and return to performinghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04d37wv
Ricky Ross meets Phil Collins
- Phil Collins "It's very difficult to book the Albert Hall, we had to..."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cpmf7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cpmf7.jpg2016-10-21T08:20:00.000ZPhil on why he’s back from retirement and how hard it is to book the Royal Albert Hall!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04cpmgp
Phil Collins "It's very difficult to book the Albert Hall, we had to..."
- Why drumming is now a family affair for Phil Collinshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cmlr9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cmlr9.jpg2016-10-20T16:11:00.000ZThe singer-songwriter on drumming with his son and working with his heroes, The Beatleshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04cmltk
Why drumming is now a family affair for Phil Collins
- ‘These were messages to the ex… she’ll come back when she hears this!’ – Phil Collins on Face Valuehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qpth2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qpth2.jpg2016-04-11T10:30:00.000ZAs an accidental foray into life as a solo artist, Phil Collins looks back at how it all came to be.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03qpvlg
‘These were messages to the ex… she’ll come back when she hears this!’ – Phil Collins on Face Value
- Phil Collins chats with 6 Music's Matt Everitthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03hwrb9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03hwrb9.jpg2016-02-08T08:50:00.000ZPhil chats to 6 Music about the upcoming reissues of his back cataloguehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03hwrbj
Phil Collins chats with 6 Music's Matt Everitt
- Phil Collins is inducted into the Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01c499g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01c499g.jpg2013-06-30T21:06:00.000ZRadio 2 listener Heather Turner in Higham Ferrers nominates Phil Collins for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01c499l
Phil Collins is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame
- Phil Collins on making Face Valuehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p017mjzq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p017mjzq.jpg2013-04-12T14:58:00.000ZPhil Collins talks about the making of his first solo album, Face Value.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p017mk06
Phil Collins on making Face Value
Phil Collins Tracks
Sort by