Roxanne ShantéQB rapper of Juice Crew. Born 9 November 1969
Roxanne Shanté
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969-11-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/401a5288-4317-4800-ac64-e4f1d8836617
Roxanne Shanté Biography (Wikipedia)
Roxanne Shante (born Lolita Shanté Gooden; November 9, 1969) is an American hip hop musician and rapper. Born and raised in the Queensbridge Projects of Queens, New York City, Shante first gained attention through the Roxanne Wars and was part of the Juice Crew. The 2018 film Roxanne Roxanne is a dramatization of Shante's life.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roxanne Shanté Tracks
Sort by
My Groove Gets Better
Roxanne Shanté
My Groove Gets Better
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Have A Nice Day
Roxanne Shanté
Have A Nice Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Have A Nice Day
Last played on
What's Going On? (feat. Roxanne Shanté)
Mekon
What's Going On? (feat. Roxanne Shanté)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What's Going On? (feat. Roxanne Shanté)
Last played on
Have A Nice Day [Edit]
Roxanne Shanté
Have A Nice Day [Edit]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Have A Nice Day [Edit]
Last played on
Roxanne's Revenge
Roxanne Shanté
Roxanne's Revenge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roxanne's Revenge
Last played on
Playlists featuring Roxanne Shanté
Roxanne Shanté Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist