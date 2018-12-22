The Chandlers
The Chandlers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4016d48f-35cb-4bab-a6fd-262d234a2bea
The Chandlers Tracks
Sort by
(Never Before) Your Love Keeps Drawing Me Closer
The Chandlers
(Never Before) Your Love Keeps Drawing Me Closer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Love Keeps Drawing Me Closer
The Chandlers
Your Love Keeps Drawing Me Closer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Love Keeps Drawing Me Closer
Last played on
The Chandlers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist