Gorky’s Zygotic MynciFormed 1991. Disbanded 26 May 2006
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmjb.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4015f3f8-2711-41de-b80b-4fee07373b12
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci Biography (Wikipedia)
Gorky's Zygotic Mynci were a psychedelic folk and alternative rock band which formed in Carmarthen, Wales, in 1991. The group performed music in both Welsh and English, and had eight Top 75 singles on the UK Singles Chart during their career. The group disbanded in May 2006.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci Performances & Interviews
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci Tracks
Sort by
Anna Apera
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
Anna Apera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
Anna Apera
Last played on
Heart Of Kentucky
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
Heart Of Kentucky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
Heart Of Kentucky
Last played on
Diamonds O Monte Carlo
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
Diamonds O Monte Carlo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
Diamonds O Monte Carlo
Last played on
Iechyd Da
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
Iechyd Da
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
Iechyd Da
Last played on
Hwiangerdd Mair
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
Hwiangerdd Mair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
Hwiangerdd Mair
Last played on
Merched Yn Neud Gwallt Eu Gilydd
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
Merched Yn Neud Gwallt Eu Gilydd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
Merched Yn Neud Gwallt Eu Gilydd
Last played on
Patio Song
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
Patio Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
Patio Song
Last played on
Diamonds O Monte Carlo (extract)
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
Diamonds O Monte Carlo (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
Diamonds O Monte Carlo (extract)
Last played on
Young Girls and Happy Endings
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
Young Girls and Happy Endings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
Young Girls and Happy Endings
Last played on
Lucy's Hamper (The Garage London, 1997)
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
Lucy's Hamper (The Garage London, 1997)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
Lucy's Hamper (The Garage London, 1997)
Meiron Wyllt (The Garage London, 1997)
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
Meiron Wyllt (The Garage London, 1997)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
Meiron Wyllt (The Garage London, 1997)
Cegin Nos (The Garage London, 1997)
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
Cegin Nos (The Garage London, 1997)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
Cegin Nos (The Garage London, 1997)
Let's Get Together (In Our Minds)
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
Let's Get Together (In Our Minds)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
Let's Get Together (In Our Minds)
Last played on
Pen Gwag Glas
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
Pen Gwag Glas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
Pen Gwag Glas
Last played on
Oren, Mefus a Chadno
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
Oren, Mefus a Chadno
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
Oren, Mefus a Chadno
Last played on
Y Ffordd Oren
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
Y Ffordd Oren
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
Y Ffordd Oren
Last played on
Hwyl Fawr I Pawb
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
Hwyl Fawr I Pawb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
Hwyl Fawr I Pawb
Last played on
Let's Get Together
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
Let's Get Together
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
Let's Get Together
Bwyd Time
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
Bwyd Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
Bwyd Time
Paid Cheto Ar Pam
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
Paid Cheto Ar Pam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
Paid Cheto Ar Pam
O, Caroline
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
O, Caroline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
O, Caroline
Peanut Dispenser
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
Peanut Dispenser
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
Peanut Dispenser
Faraway Eyes
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
Faraway Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
Faraway Eyes
Last played on
Catrin
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
Catrin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04glj7z.jpglink
Catrin
Last played on
Latest Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci News
Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Gruff Rhys talks to Clare Crane about performing new album Babelsberg live
-
Cian Ciarán: Psych-pop to contemporary classical music
-
"I'm taking 'twee' as a compliment these days" - Sweet Baboo on his latest album's aesthetic
-
SFA's Gruff Rhys on 'Set Fire To The Stars'
-
Steve Lamacq interviews Super Furry Animals at 6 Music Live 2016
-
‘It’s was the first time food was involved with recording’ - Gruff Rhys
-
Lisa Gwilym gyda'r Super Furry Animals
-
Gwyn Eiddior a'r Super Furry Animals!
-
Super Furry Animals: Why Reissue A Record
-
Gruff Rhys: The Best Ways To Travel
Back to artist