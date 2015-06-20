Frank RicottiPercussionist. Born 31 January 1949
Frank Ricotti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-01-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4014f977-1513-4382-8784-c7d3b85f598b
Frank Ricotti Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Ricotti (born 13 January 1949 in London) is an English jazz vibraphonist and percussionist.
Frank Ricotti Tracks
The Connection
Frank Ricotti
The Connection
The Connection
Last played on
Edge Of Time
Norma Winstone
Edge Of Time
Edge Of Time
Last played on
Dusk Fire
The New Jazz Orchestra
Dusk Fire
Dusk Fire
Last played on
Song Of Love (feat. Art Themen, Frank Ricotti, Alan Skidmore, Chris Laurence, Neil Ardley, Mike Taylor & Henry Lowther)
Norma Winstone
Song Of Love (feat. Art Themen, Frank Ricotti, Alan Skidmore, Chris Laurence, Neil Ardley, Mike Taylor & Henry Lowther)
Song Of Love (feat. Art Themen, Frank Ricotti, Alan Skidmore, Chris Laurence, Neil Ardley, Mike Taylor & Henry Lowther)
Last played on
Cryin' All Day
Frank Ricotti
Cryin' All Day
Cryin' All Day
Last played on
