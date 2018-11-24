Take 5 was an American boy band from Orlando, Florida consisting of brothers Ryan and Jeff "Clay" Goodell, Tilky Jones, Stevie Sculthorpe, and Tim "TJ" Christofore. The band formed in 1997 and broke up in 2001.

Take 5 was one of the many groups whose formulation and promotion were due to the machinations of promoter Lou Pearlman, and all of the members had prior experience in the entertainment industries.