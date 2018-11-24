Take 5Late 1990s ~ early 2000s Orlando, FL boy band. Formed 1998. Disbanded 2000
Take 5 was an American boy band from Orlando, Florida consisting of brothers Ryan and Jeff "Clay" Goodell, Tilky Jones, Stevie Sculthorpe, and Tim "TJ" Christofore. The band formed in 1997 and broke up in 2001.
Take 5 was one of the many groups whose formulation and promotion were due to the machinations of promoter Lou Pearlman, and all of the members had prior experience in the entertainment industries.
