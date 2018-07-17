Lawrence Arabia is the musical guise of New Zealand artist and composer James Milne.

In 2006, Lawrence Arabia released his self-titled debut album and the debut album from his band The Reduction Agents, The Dance Reduction Agents. Both albums were nominated for several bNet awards, New Zealand's public voted alternative radio awards.

In 2009 he released his sophomore solo album Chant Darling, recorded between London and Sweden, which resulted in an APRA Silver Scroll Award for the song "Apple Pie Bed" (with co-writer, The Phoenix Foundation's Lukasz Buda). In 2010 Chant Darling was awarded the inaugural Taite Music Prize.

In August 2009, Lawrence performed with a new band called BARB on a New Zealand tour, with a band consisting of Connan Mockasin, Liam Finn, Eliza Jane Barnes, Seamus Ebbs, Jol Mulholland and Wild Bill Rickets. Their album (recorded at Roundhead Studios in Auckland) was released 10 August 2010.

In October 2011 he released another collaborative album with Mike Fabulous (The Black Seeds, Lord Echo), Unlimited Buffet, with Fabulous composing the instrumentals and Milne the vocal melodies and lyrics.