Richard P. Condie (July 5, 1898 – December 22, 1985) was the conductor of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in Salt Lake City, Utah from 1957 to 1974.

Condie was a graduate of Brigham Young University (BYU) in 1923 and the New England Conservatory of Music in 1928. He became assistant conductor of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in 1937. He taught at the McCune School of Music in Salt Lake City, at BYU in Provo, Utah, Utah State University in Logan Utah and at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. After he became director of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir he formed a relationship with Eugene Ormandy and the Philadelphia Orchestra. Their most famous collaboration was the production of the Battle Hymn of the Republic in 1958 which won a Grammy Award.