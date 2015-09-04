Grupo GaléFormed 1989
Grupo Galé
1989
Grupo Galé Biography
Grupo Galé is a Colombian salsa music band. Their album Auténtico was nominated for Latin Grammy Award for Best Salsa Album at the Latin Grammy Awards of 2008. Their record label is Codiscos.
Las Mujeres
Las Mujeres
Las Mujeres
Volver Volver
Volver Volver
Volver Volver
