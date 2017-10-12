Sarah ClassComposer, singer and songwriter. Born 31 May 1979
Sarah Class
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1979-05-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/400b0ad4-be81-484e-8dc0-f6c61b436839
Sarah Class Biography (Wikipedia)
Sarah Class is an English composer, singer and songwriter, described by HMV Classical Reviews magazine as 'one of Britain's brightest young musical stars'.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sarah Class Tracks
Sort by
Northern Shore
Sarah Class
Northern Shore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jr7v6.jpglink
Northern Shore
Last played on
I Will Fight
Sarah Class
I Will Fight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Will Fight
Last played on
Shores of Respite
Sarah Class
Shores of Respite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m7rm2.jpglink
Shores of Respite
Last played on
Back to artist