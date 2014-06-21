Money JohnsonBorn 23 February 1918. Died 28 March 1978
Money Johnson
1918-02-23
Money Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Harold "Money" Johnson (February 23, 1918 - March 28, 1978) was an American jazz trumpeter.
Portrait of Mahalia Jackson
Duke Ellington
Portrait of Mahalia Jackson
Portrait of Mahalia Jackson
