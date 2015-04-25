Michael John Gilmour Howlett (born 27 April 1950) is a Fijian[citation needed] musician, Grammy Award winning producer and teacher based in the United Kingdom and Australia.

In the late 1960s, Howlett was the bassist in Sydney pop band The Affair, which included vocalist Kerrie Biddell. The group travelled to England after winning a prize in the Hoadley's Battle of the Sounds band competition. Howlett settled in London and in 1973 joined renowned British progressive rock group Gong, which had been founded by an Australian expatriate, Daevid Allen. He remained with Gong until 1977, recording several albums with them and co-writing much of their material later in this period with drummer Pierre Moerlen.

After leaving Gong, Howlett formed the short-lived band Strontium 90, which consisted of himself, Sting, Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. In addition to being the band's lead bassist and chief songwriter, Howlett performed most of the lead vocals at live performances. The band recorded several demos and played at a Paris Gong reunion concert in May 1977, but disbanded when Summers left to join Copeland and Sting's other project, The Police. An archival collection of Strontium 90 material was released two decades later as Strontium 90: Police Academy.