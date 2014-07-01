Antarctigo Vespucci
Antarctigo Vespucci is an indie rock band composed of Chris Farren of Fake Problems and Jeff Rosenstock of Bomb the Music Industry.
Farren and Rosenstock began recording as a band in early 2014 with their debut EP Soulmate Stuff, with Benny Horowitz of The Gaslight Anthem on drums. They released their first full-length, Leavin' La Vida Loca, in 2015.
The band explains their name as a joke: "Amerigo Vespucci is the guy who discovered America so it stands to reason that Antarctigo Vespucci would be the guy who discovered Antarctica."
On August 22, 2018, it was announced that the band had signed to Polyvinyl Record Co.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
