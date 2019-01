Nalin & Kane are a German production and remixing team, comprising Andry Nalin (born Andreas Bialek, 14 May 1969) and Harry Kane (born Ralf Beck, 21 November 1966). Their international breakthrough came with the Ibiza anthem, "Beachball", in late 1997.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia