The Sons of the San Joaquin is a Western family band. Jack and Joe Hannah are brothers, while third member Lon Hannah is Joe's son. They began performing together in 1987 at a birthday party for Lon's grandfather. They have been credited with "rich durability of the traditional Western music they present, as well as the outstanding original cowboy songs" and being reminiscent of the Sons of the Pioneers. Roy Rogers called them "the only singing group alive who I feel sound like the original Sons of the Pioneers." They have over a dozen albums, including a gospel album and a greatest hits album.

They were inducted into the Western Music Association Hall of Fame in 2006. Several of their albums have been given awards by the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum (Cowboy Hall of Fame).