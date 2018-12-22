Frankie & The HeartstringsFormed 2008
Frankie & The Heartstrings
2008
Biography (Wikipedia)
Frankie & The Heartstrings are a Sunderland-based indie rock band formed in 2008. The band's debut album, Hunger was released on 21 February 2011, and debuted at No. 32 on the UK albums chart.
Tracks
Too Right It's Christmas
Frankie & The Heartstrings
Too Right It's Christmas
Hunger
Frankie & The Heartstrings
Hunger
Hunger
Last played on
Hunger (6 Music Session, 7 Feb 2011)
Frankie & The Heartstrings
Hunger (6 Music Session, 7 Feb 2011)
Hunger (6 Music Session, 7 Feb 2011)
Young Again (6 Music Session, 7 Feb 2011)
Frankie & The Heartstrings
Young Again (6 Music Session, 7 Feb 2011)
Postcard (6 Music Session, 7 Feb 2011)
Frankie & The Heartstrings
Postcard (6 Music Session, 7 Feb 2011)
I Still Follow You
Frankie & The Heartstrings
I Still Follow You
I Still Follow You
Last played on
The Night
Frankie & The Heartstrings
The Night
The Night
Last played on
(Too Right) It's Christmas
Frankie & The Heartstrings
(Too Right) It's Christmas
(Too Right) It's Christmas
Last played on
Think Yourself Lucky
Frankie & The Heartstrings
Think Yourself Lucky
Money
Frankie & The Heartstrings
Money
Money
Last played on
Berlin Calls
Frankie & The Heartstrings
Berlin Calls
Berlin Calls
Last played on
