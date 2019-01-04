Pilot70s Scottish band. Formed 1973. Disbanded 1978
Pilot
1973
Pilot Biography (Wikipedia)
Pilot were a Scottish rock group, formed in 1973 in Edinburgh by David Paton and Billy Lyall. They are best known for their songs "Magic" and "January".
Pilot Tracks
January
Pilot
January
January
Magic
Pilot
Magic
Magic
