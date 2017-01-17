Maxine Weldon is an American soul and jazz singer. She is also an actress and live performer.

Weldon recorded two full-lengths in 1970-71, with members of The Jazz Crusaders playing as session musicians on the album. She followed these with Some Singin in 1974, which became her best-selling record, reaching #48 on the Billboard R&B albums chart. Her last full-length was issued in 1975. In the 1980s and 1990s she performed frequently but did not record; in 1995-1997 she performed in the Broadway production of Black and Blue and later in the 1990s toured with Linda Hopkins.