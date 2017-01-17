Maxine Weldon
Maxine Weldon is an American soul and jazz singer. She is also an actress and live performer.
Weldon recorded two full-lengths in 1970-71, with members of The Jazz Crusaders playing as session musicians on the album. She followed these with Some Singin in 1974, which became her best-selling record, reaching #48 on the Billboard R&B albums chart. Her last full-length was issued in 1975. In the 1980s and 1990s she performed frequently but did not record; in 1995-1997 she performed in the Broadway production of Black and Blue and later in the 1990s toured with Linda Hopkins.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Right On
Maxine Weldon
Right On
Right On
Grits Ain't Groceries (All Around The World)
Maxine Weldon
Grits Ain't Groceries (All Around The World)
Like A Rolling Stone
Maxine Weldon
Like A Rolling Stone
