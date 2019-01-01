Paddy Bush (born 9 December 1952) is an English musician, instrument maker, music critic, producer and artist. He is also the older brother of singer-songwriter, musician, and record producer Kate Bush and his best-known works are his collaborations with her on all of her studio albums up to the 2005 release Aerial. Bush often plays standard instruments such as the guitar, mandolin, and harmonica, along with more exotic and unusual instruments, such as the balalaika, sitar, koto, and digeridoo. Bush is the sole European musician who has mastered playing - and making of - the Marovany, a traditional Malagasy instrument related to the Valiha. He undertook a number of extensive trips to Madagascar for filming and radio recording purposes. On one of these, Bush presented the widely screened television documentary Like A God When He Plays which also features popular Malagasy musician Justin Vali. Bush was an original member of the KT Bush Band. In 1993, Bush collaborated with Colin Lloyd-Tucker to form the band Bushtucker.