U.D.O.German heavy metal band. Formed 1987
U.D.O.
1987
U.D.O. Biography (Wikipedia)
U.D.O. is a German heavy metal band founded by lead vocalist Udo Dirkschneider in 1987.
U.D.O. Tracks
Dominator
U.D.O.
Dominator
Dominator
