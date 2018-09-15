Spencer WilliamsUS jazz composer, pianist & singer. Born 14 October 1889. Died 14 July 1965
1889-10-14
Spencer Williams (October 14, 1889 – July 14, 1969) was an American jazz and popular music composer, pianist, and singer. He is best known for his hit songs "Basin Street Blues", "I Ain't Got Nobody", "Royal Garden Blues", "I've Found a New Baby", "Everybody Loves My Baby", "Tishomingo Blues", and many others.
Just a Crazy Song
Chick Smith, Spencer Williams, Bill 'Bojangles' Robinson & Brunswick Studio Orchestra
Orchestra
Basin Street Blues
Spencer Williams
Basin Street Blues
Spencer Williams
Fireworks
Spencer Williams
Everybody Loves My Baby
Spencer Williams
Ensemble
Mahogany Hall Stomp
Spencer Williams
Basin Street Blues
Spencer Williams
Performer
Basin Street Blues
Oscar Peterson
I've found a new baby
Spencer Williams
You've Got to Give Me Some (feat. Spencer Williams, Eddie Lang & Clarence Williams)
Bessie Smith
