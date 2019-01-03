New Zealand Symphony OrchestraFormed 1946
New Zealand Symphony Orchestra
1946
Biography (Wikipedia)
The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO) is a symphony orchestra based in Wellington, New Zealand. The national orchestra of New Zealand, the NZSO is an autonomous Crown entity owned by the Government of New Zealand, per the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Act 2004. It is currently based in the Michael Fowler Centre and frequently performs also in the adjacent Wellington Town Hall. It also performs in Auckland and Christchurch.
Cuban Overture
George Gershwin
Cuban Overture
Cuban Overture
Dimanche Matin (Scenes Alsaciennes Suite)
Jules Massenet
Dimanche Matin (Scenes Alsaciennes Suite)
Dimanche Matin (Scenes Alsaciennes Suite)
The Little Bells (The Wand of Youth Suite No 2)
Edward Elgar
The Little Bells (The Wand of Youth Suite No 2)
The Little Bells (The Wand of Youth Suite No 2)
Symphony No.26 in E flat major (K.184)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No.26 in E flat major (K.184)
Symphony No.26 in E flat major (K.184)
Pomp and Circumstance March No 4 in G major, Op 39
Edward Elgar
Pomp and Circumstance March No 4 in G major, Op 39
Pomp and Circumstance March No 4 in G major, Op 39
Aotearoa
Douglas Lilburn
Aotearoa
Aotearoa
Serenade in G major, (K.525) 'Eine Kleine Nachtmusik'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenade in G major, (K.525) 'Eine Kleine Nachtmusik'
Serenade in G major, (K.525) 'Eine Kleine Nachtmusik'
Conductor
Conductor
Coriolan - overture, Op 62
Ludwig van Beethoven
Coriolan - overture, Op 62
Coriolan - overture, Op 62
Conductor
Conductor
Bizet's 'Berceuse' from 'Jeux d'Enfants'
New Zealand Symphony Orchestra
Bizet's 'Berceuse' from 'Jeux d'Enfants'
Bizet's 'Galop'
New Zealand Symphony Orchestra
Bizet's 'Galop'
Bizet's 'Galop'
Beatrice et Benedict (Overture)
Hector Berlioz
Beatrice et Benedict (Overture)
Beatrice et Benedict (Overture)
Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in G major
Maurice Ravel
Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in G major
Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in G major
The Wild Bears (The Wand of Youth Suite No 2)
Edward Elgar
The Wild Bears (The Wand of Youth Suite No 2)
The Wild Bears (The Wand of Youth Suite No 2)
Summer
New Zealand Symphony Orchestra
Summer
Summer
Bavarian Dance No 1
Edward Elgar
Bavarian Dance No 1
Bavarian Dance No 1
Summer
Frank Bridge
Summer
Summer
Festive Overture In A Major
Dmitri Shostakovich
Festive Overture In A Major
Festive Overture In A Major
Piano Concerto in F sharp minor (Op.20) (no title; Andante; no title)
Alexander Scriabin
Piano Concerto in F sharp minor (Op.20) (no title; Andante; no title)
Piano Concerto in F sharp minor (Op.20) (no title; Andante; no title)
Trinita Sinfonica: Finale (3rd mvt)
Yasushi Akutagawa
Trinita Sinfonica: Finale (3rd mvt)
Trinita Sinfonica: Finale (3rd mvt)
The Yellow River in Wrath (Yellow River Piano Concerto)
Xian Xinghai
The Yellow River in Wrath (Yellow River Piano Concerto)
The Yellow River in Wrath (Yellow River Piano Concerto)
Performer
Performer
Scenes napolitaines, Suite No. 5
Jules Massenet
Scenes napolitaines, Suite No. 5
Scenes napolitaines, Suite No. 5
Wild Bears (Wand Of Youth)
Edward Elgar
Wild Bears (Wand Of Youth)
Wild Bears (Wand Of Youth)
The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies (2014): Battle for the Mountain
Howard Shore
The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies (2014): Battle for the Mountain
The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies (2014): Battle for the Mountain
El Cid: Overture
Miklós Rózsa
El Cid: Overture
El Cid: Overture
Le Nozze di Figaro, K492, Act 1 - Non più andrai
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le Nozze di Figaro, K492, Act 1 - Non più andrai
Le Nozze di Figaro, K492, Act 1 - Non più andrai
The Paradine Case (1947): Rhapsody for piano and orchestra
Franz Waxman
The Paradine Case (1947): Rhapsody for piano and orchestra
The Paradine Case (1947): Rhapsody for piano and orchestra
Bavarian Dance No 3
Edward Elgar
Bavarian Dance No 3
Bavarian Dance No 3
The Wand of Youth Suite No 2, Op 1b
Edward Elgar
The Wand of Youth Suite No 2, Op 1b
The Wand of Youth Suite No 2, Op 1b
Adagio
Samuel Barber
Adagio
Adagio
Turandot: Overture & Act II March
Carl Maria von Weber
Turandot: Overture & Act II March
Turandot: Overture & Act II March
The Cranes (Kuolema, Op 44)
Jean Sibelius
The Cranes (Kuolema, Op 44)
The Cranes (Kuolema, Op 44)
