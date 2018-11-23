YeasayerFormed 2006
Yeasayer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03jvwm6.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3feba7fa-3837-424a-b4f1-0077d217f569
Yeasayer Biography (Wikipedia)
Yeasayer is an American experimental rock band from Brooklyn, New York, formed in 2006. The band consists of Chris Keating, Ira Wolf Tuton and Anand Wilder.
Yeasayer Tracks
Ambling Alp
Yeasayer
Ambling Alp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jvwnh.jpglink
Ambling Alp
Last played on
O.N.E
Yeasayer
O.N.E
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jvwnh.jpglink
O.N.E
Last played on
O.N.E. (XXXChange Remix)
Yeasayer
O.N.E. (XXXChange Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jvwnh.jpglink
O.N.E. (XXXChange Remix)
Last played on
Madder Red
Yeasayer
Madder Red
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jvwnh.jpglink
Madder Red
Last played on
Ambling Alp (6 Music Festival 2016)
Yeasayer
Ambling Alp (6 Music Festival 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jvwnh.jpglink
Ambling Alp (6 Music Festival 2016)
Last played on
2080
Yeasayer
2080
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jvwnh.jpglink
2080
Last played on
I Am Chemistry
Yeasayer
I Am Chemistry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dn6lc.jpglink
I Am Chemistry
Last played on
Prophecy Gun
Yeasayer
Prophecy Gun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jvwnh.jpglink
Prophecy Gun
Last played on
Silly Me
Yeasayer
Silly Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nsm2d.jpglink
Silly Me
Last played on
Past BBC Events
6 Music Festival: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq6c8g
Bristol
2016-02-12T16:12:51
12
Feb
2016
6 Music Festival: 2016
22:15
Bristol
