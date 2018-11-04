Alexander KniazevBorn 1961
Alexander Kniazev
1961
Alexander Kniazev Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexandre Alexandrovitch Kniazev (Russian: Александр Александрович Князев) (born 26 April 1961 in Moscow) is a Russian cellist and organist. He was named best musician of the year in Russia in 1999.
Kniazev studied music at Moscow Conservatory.
He entered the cello class of Alexander Fedorchenko and in the organ class of G. Kozlova.
After a solid musical formation, he won first prizes in cello at the Vilnius competition, at that of G. Cassado, the International Chamber Music Competition in Trapini, and Pretoria. He also won the second prize of the International Tchaikovsky Competition of Moscow.
He then performed all over the world and realized many records, two of which were awarded.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexander Kniazev Tracks
Suite no. 4 in E flat major BWV.1010
Johann Sebastian Bach
Suite no. 4 in E flat major BWV.1010
link
Suite no. 4 in E flat major BWV.1010
Last played on
Trio in E flat major (Kegelstatt) (1st mvt: Andante)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Trio in E flat major (Kegelstatt) (1st mvt: Andante)
link
Trio in E flat major (Kegelstatt) (1st mvt: Andante)
Last played on
Komm, heiliger Geist, BWV651
Johann Sebastian Bach
Komm, heiliger Geist, BWV651
link
Komm, heiliger Geist, BWV651
Last played on
Cello Sonata in G minor, Op.19 - 2nd movement: Allegro scherzando
Sergei Rachmaninov
Cello Sonata in G minor, Op.19 - 2nd movement: Allegro scherzando
link
Cello Sonata in G minor, Op.19 - 2nd movement: Allegro scherzando
Last played on
