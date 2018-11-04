Alexandre Alexandrovitch Kniazev (Russian: Александр Александрович Князев) (born 26 April 1961 in Moscow) is a Russian cellist and organist. He was named best musician of the year in Russia in 1999.

Kniazev studied music at Moscow Conservatory.

He entered the cello class of Alexander Fedorchenko and in the organ class of G. Kozlova.

After a solid musical formation, he won first prizes in cello at the Vilnius competition, at that of G. Cassado, the International Chamber Music Competition in Trapini, and Pretoria. He also won the second prize of the International Tchaikovsky Competition of Moscow.

He then performed all over the world and realized many records, two of which were awarded.