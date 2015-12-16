DoCo is a pop group composed of five female Ranma ½ voice actresses. The performances are done in-character. DoCo has released three albums: DoCo★First, DoCo☆Second, and DoCo Original Karaoke. Some of the songs were translated and performed in English by DoCo U.S.A., the corresponding English language voice actors. Some of their songs were used as the opening and ending themes for the Ranma ½ OVA, as well as in music videos that accompanied the OVAs. A few songs (such as the DoCo version of CoCo's "Equal Romance") also appear on various Ranma ½ musical albums.

DoCo is in some sense a parody of CoCo. As "CoCo" can be taken to mean ここ (koko, here), "DoCo" can be taken to mean どこ (doko, where?).