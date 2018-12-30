Anthony RodenAustralian operatic tenor
Anthony Roden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3fe9ed2f-fe53-4e3c-a9d1-917ebceb78c6
Anthony Roden Tracks
Sort by
Messe de Requiem, Op 54: Dies Irae
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Messe de Requiem, Op 54: Dies Irae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Messe de Requiem, Op 54: Dies Irae
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 48
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egjq9r
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-28T15:59:11
28
Aug
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 20
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec8fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1994-07-31T15:59:11
31
Jul
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 66
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emdfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1991-09-13T15:59:11
13
Sep
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 66
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1986: Prom 33
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqfn3d
Royal Albert Hall
1986-08-17T15:59:11
17
Aug
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1973: Prom 26
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en4fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1973-08-16T15:59:11
16
Aug
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist