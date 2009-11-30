Jacno (3 July 1957 in Paris – 6 November 2009) was a French musician.

Born as Denis Quilliard, he was a founding member of the first French punk band The Stinky Toys. In the early 1980s, after the group disbanded, he teamed up with former Stinky Toys singer Elli Medeiros to form the pop duo Elli et Jacno. Jacno had also released a number of solo albums since 1979.

He took his professional name from the name of the graphic artist who drew the Gallic helmet logo of French Gauloises cigarettes brand.

In 1999, the Italian DJ Gigi D'Agostino used the track Rectangle for his song La Passion. The song was a hit in Austria and Belgium where it became a number-one single, and was very popular in other European countries.

Jacno died overnight between 5 and 6 November 2009 from cancer, aged 52.