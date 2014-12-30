DungeonAustralian power metal. Formed August 1989. Disbanded 2006
Dungeon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3fe85fc3-2614-47d4-b3e6-42cc261ee74e
Dungeon Biography (Wikipedia)
Dungeon was a melodic power metal/thrash metal band based in Sydney, Australia, considered by some as one of Australia's leading metal bands. The group existed from 1989 to 2005, released six full-length albums, and toured heavily both throughout Australia and internationally.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dungeon Tracks
Sort by
The Answer (Dungeon Mix) (feat. Lauren Johnson)
Mob Tactics
The Answer (Dungeon Mix) (feat. Lauren Johnson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4jf.jpglink
The Answer (Dungeon Mix) (feat. Lauren Johnson)
Last played on
Dungeon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist