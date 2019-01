Chamber Orchestra of New York is a professional orchestra founded by Italian composer and conductor Salvatore Di Vittorio. It was established on March 27, 2006, on the 250th anniversary of the birth of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with its debut concert on October 11, 2007 at Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall.

