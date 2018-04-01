Chamber Orchestra of New YorkFormed 27 March 2006
2006-03-27
Biography (Wikipedia)
Chamber Orchestra of New York is a professional orchestra founded by Italian composer and conductor Salvatore Di Vittorio. It was established on March 27, 2006, on the 250th anniversary of the birth of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with its debut concert on October 11, 2007 at Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall.
Gli Uccelli (The Birds) La Colomba 1st Movement
Ottorino Respighi
Last played on
The Solent
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
