Rued LanggaardBorn 28 July 1893. Died 10 July 1952
Rued Langgaard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05v0w36.jpg
1893-07-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3fe11713-6aa2-4124-8688-08b48ea03448
Rued Langgaard Biography (Wikipedia)
Rued Langgaard (born Rud Immanuel Langgaard; 28 July 1893 – 10 July 1952) was a late-Romantic Danish composer and organist. His then-unconventional music was at odds with that of his Danish contemporaries but was recognized 16 years after his death.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rued Langgaard Tracks
Sort by
3 Rose Gardens Songs (1919)
Rued Langgaard
3 Rose Gardens Songs (1919)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
3 Rose Gardens Songs (1919)
Last played on
Symphony No.6: II. Thema (Versione II)
Rued Langgaard
Symphony No.6: II. Thema (Versione II)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Symphony No.6: II. Thema (Versione II)
Symphony No. 2: II. Lento religioso
Rued Langgaard
Symphony No. 2: II. Lento religioso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Symphony No. 2: II. Lento religioso
Symphony No.2: i. Allegro con anima
Rued Langgaard
Symphony No.2: i. Allegro con anima
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Symphony No.2: i. Allegro con anima
String Quartet No 5 (3rd mvt)
Rued Langgaard
String Quartet No 5 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
String Quartet No 5 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Music of the Spheres
Rued Langgaard
Music of the Spheres
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Music of the Spheres
Gitanjali Hymns (selection)
Rued Langgaard
Gitanjali Hymns (selection)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Gitanjali Hymns (selection)
Performer
Death is the Last Enemy
Rued Langgaard
Death is the Last Enemy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Death is the Last Enemy
In the morning
Rued Langgaard
In the morning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
In the morning
Hymn
Rued Langgaard
Hymn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Hymn
2 Gitanjali Hymns
Rued Langgaard
2 Gitanjali Hymns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
2 Gitanjali Hymns
Last played on
Symphony No.5 (Version II) BVN 216, 'Steppenatur'
Rued Langgaard
Symphony No.5 (Version II) BVN 216, 'Steppenatur'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Symphony No.5 (Version II) BVN 216, 'Steppenatur'
Last played on
Lokkende Toner, BVN 112
Rued Langgaard
Lokkende Toner, BVN 112
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Lokkende Toner, BVN 112
Last played on
Symphony No. 12
Rued Langgaard
Symphony No. 12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Symphony No. 12
Last played on
Music of the Spheres; Like sunbeams on a coffin & Like the twinkling of stars
Rued Langgaard
Music of the Spheres; Like sunbeams on a coffin & Like the twinkling of stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Music of the Spheres; Like sunbeams on a coffin & Like the twinkling of stars
Last played on
Rose Garden Songs; Behind the wall stand little roses
Rued Langgaard
Rose Garden Songs; Behind the wall stand little roses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Rose Garden Songs; Behind the wall stand little roses
Performer
Last played on
"Behind The Wall Stand The Little Roses" (Rose Garden Songs, No 2)
Rued Langgaard
"Behind The Wall Stand The Little Roses" (Rose Garden Songs, No 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
"Behind The Wall Stand The Little Roses" (Rose Garden Songs, No 2)
Last played on
String Quartet no. 1 (BVN 68): Movement I
Rued Langgaard
String Quartet no. 1 (BVN 68): Movement I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
String Quartet no. 1 (BVN 68): Movement I
Last played on
Sea and Sun, BVN102
Rued Langgaard
Sea and Sun, BVN102
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Sea and Sun, BVN102
Singer
Last played on
Symphony no. 4 in E flat minor (Lovfald)
Rued Langgaard
Symphony no. 4 in E flat minor (Lovfald)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Symphony no. 4 in E flat minor (Lovfald)
Last played on
Symphony No.6 'The Heaven-Rending' (BBC SSO 2016-17 Season)
Rued Langgaard
Symphony No.6 'The Heaven-Rending' (BBC SSO 2016-17 Season)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h42bg.jpglink
Symphony No.6 'The Heaven-Rending' (BBC SSO 2016-17 Season)
choral music
Rued Langgaard
choral music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
choral music
Smaa Sommerminder (Little Summer Memories)
Rued Langgaard
Smaa Sommerminder (Little Summer Memories)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Smaa Sommerminder (Little Summer Memories)
Performer
The Time of the End: Prelude (The Antichrist)
Rued Langgaard
The Time of the End: Prelude (The Antichrist)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
The Time of the End: Prelude (The Antichrist)
Last played on
Music of the Spheres - Sehnsucht - Verzweiflung - Extase
Rued Langgaard
Music of the Spheres - Sehnsucht - Verzweiflung - Extase
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Music of the Spheres - Sehnsucht - Verzweiflung - Extase
Last played on
The Star in the East, BVN 180
Rued Langgaard
The Star in the East, BVN 180
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
The Star in the East, BVN 180
Singer
Last played on
Lenaustemninger, BVN 138 ' Lenau Moods' - no.4 Rather Slow
Rued Langgaard
Lenaustemninger, BVN 138 ' Lenau Moods' - no.4 Rather Slow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Lenaustemninger, BVN 138 ' Lenau Moods' - no.4 Rather Slow
Singer
Orchestra
Last played on
String Quartet No.4: Sostenuto - Allegro, scherzoso
Rued Langgaard
String Quartet No.4: Sostenuto - Allegro, scherzoso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
String Quartet No.4: Sostenuto - Allegro, scherzoso
Last played on
Music of the spheres for soprano, chorus and orchestra
Rued Langgaard
Music of the spheres for soprano, chorus and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Music of the spheres for soprano, chorus and orchestra
Last played on
Symphony No 12, 'Helsingeborg'
Rued Langgaard
Symphony No 12, 'Helsingeborg'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Symphony No 12, 'Helsingeborg'
Last played on
Rose Garden Play (Mozart)
Rued Langgaard
Rose Garden Play (Mozart)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Rose Garden Play (Mozart)
Last played on
The Star in the East
Rued Langgaard
The Star in the East
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
The Star in the East
Singer
Last played on
Rosengardsviser for chorus - no.1
Rued Langgaard
Rosengardsviser for chorus - no.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Rosengardsviser for chorus - no.1
Conductor
Last played on
Rued Langgaard Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist