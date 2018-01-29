The Travelling Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Travelling Band are an English folk-rock band, formed in 2006 and based in Manchester. The band members are Jo Dudderidge (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, hammond organ/piano, electric guitar), Adam P. Gorman (lead vocal, electric guitar, synth) and Nick Vaal (drums, percussion), Harry Fausing Smith (violin, sax, guitars, vocals) and Sam Quinn (bass guitar). Previous full-time members include Steve 'Snaf" Ballinger (vocals, guitars, keys), Steve 'Mugger' Mullen (lead guitar) and Chris 'Spenny' Spencer (bass guitar). Previous touring members include Chris Hillman (electric guitar, pedal steel), Tanah Stevens (viola) and Hannah Nicholson (violin).
The band have released four studio albums Under the Pavement (2008), Screaming is Something (2011) and The Big Defreeze (2014) and SAILS (2017). They have also released two EP's If this is a gag, i'm in. (2007) and The Redemption of Mr Tom (2008) as well as two live albums Arrears not careers (2010) and Live at The Met (2014).
Loser
The Horizon, Me and You
Sundial MMXI
Sundial
Passing Ships
Fairweather Friends
Took My Soul
Hands Up
Battle Scars
Borrowed and Blue
Making Eyes
Desolate Icicle
Screaming is Something
Waterfall
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2008
