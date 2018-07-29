Brady Seals (born March 29, 1969) is an American country music artist. He is the cousin of Jim Seals (of Seals & Crofts) and Dan Seals and Johnny Duncan, the nephew of Troy Seals, and the ex-husband of former BNA Records recording artist Lisa Stewart. Seals made his debut in 1988 as co-lead vocalist and keyboardist in the sextet Little Texas, with whom he recorded until his departure in late 1994. Between then and 2002, he recorded as a solo singer, releasing three studio albums and charting in the Top 40 on the country charts with "Another You, Another Me". In 2002, Seals formed a quartet called Hot Apple Pie, in which he has recorded one studio album and charted three singles. A fourth solo album, Play Time, was released in 2009 via Star City.