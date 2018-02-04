Kathryn Beaumont (born 27 June 1938) is an English actress, voice actress, singer and school teacher. She is best known for providing Disney animated films with the voices of both Alice in Alice in Wonderland (1951) and Wendy Darling in Peter Pan (1953), for which she was named a Disney Legend in 1998. Walt Disney personally cast Beaumont after seeing the film On an Island with You (1948), in which she had a small role. Beaumont reprised her voice acting role as Alice in two episodes of the animated series Disney's House of Mouse (2001–2003) and as both Alice and Wendy in the 2002 video game Kingdom Hearts.

In 2005, Beaumont retired as the voice of Alice and Wendy; the roles were taken over by Hynden Walch.