Jonathon Ng (born 23 December 1995), known professionally as Eden (stylised as EDEN), is an Irish singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, and occasional model. He formerly operated as The Eden Project, an alias that was discontinued in 2015. Ng's work as The Eden Project typically featured more conventional styles of electronic dance music such as dubstep and drum and bass, while Eden saw him venturing into a more indie pop style.

Ng released six EPs and over 70 songs and remixes as The Eden Project. As Eden, he launched his own record label, MCMXCV, on which his debut EP End Credits was released. His second EP, I Think You Think Too Much of Me, was released in August 2016, debuting at No. 43 on the Irish Albums Chart as his first charting music. Eden's debut studio album Vertigo was released on 19 January 2018 and was supported by a world tour.