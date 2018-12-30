City High
City High Biography (Wikipedia)
City High was an American R&B/hip hop trio consisting of rappers/singers Ryan Toby, Robbie Pardlo and Claudette Ortiz. City High is best known for their song, "What Would You Do?", which earned a Grammy nomination.
City High Tracks
What Would You Do
What Would You Do?
What Would You Do?
Caramel
Caramel (Remix)
