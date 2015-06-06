Buddy DeppenschmidtAmerican jazz drummer. Born 16 February 1936
Buddy Deppenschmidt
1936-02-16
Buddy Deppenschmidt Biography (Wikipedia)
William Henry "Buddy" Deppenschmidt (born February 16, 1936, Philadelphia, Pa.) is an American jazz drummer, known for recording the seminal 1962 album Jazz Samba along with Stan Getz, Charlie Byrd, Keter Betts, Joe (Gene) Byrd, and Bill Reichenbach.
Buddy Deppenschmidt Tracks
