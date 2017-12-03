Alejandra RiberaCanadian alternative folk singer-songwriter
Alejandra Ribera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03wnxlf.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3fc88e0f-dd32-476f-846a-717005c6069d
Alejandra Ribera Biography (Wikipedia)
Alejandra Ribera is a Canadian singer-songwriter, who performs material in English, French and Spanish.
Of mixed Argentine and Scottish descent, Ribera was born and raised in Toronto, Ontario, and has been professionally based in Montreal, Quebec. She released her debut album, Navigator/Navigateher, in 2009, and followed up with La Boca in 2014. NPR's Alt.Latino referred to La Boca and her voice as Alt.Latino's favorite of 2014.
In 2014, Ribera's song "I Want" won the SOCAN Songwriting Prize, an annual competition that honours the best song written and released by 'emerging' songwriters over the past year, as voted by the public.
Her third album, This Island, was released in 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alejandra Ribera Tracks
Sort by
Satellite
Alejandra Ribera
Satellite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wrj1b.jpglink
Satellite
Last played on
500 Miles
Alejandra Ribera
500 Miles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wrj1b.jpglink
500 Miles
Last played on
Un Cigne, Un Nuit
Alejandra Ribera
Un Cigne, Un Nuit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wrj1b.jpglink
Un Cigne, Un Nuit
Relojes
Alejandra Ribera
Relojes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wrj1b.jpglink
Relojes
Cien Lunas
Alejandra Ribera
Cien Lunas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wrj1b.jpglink
Cien Lunas
No Me Sigas
Alejandra Ribera
No Me Sigas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wrj1b.jpglink
No Me Sigas
I Want
Alejandra Ribera
I Want
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wrj1b.jpglink
I Want
Last played on
I Want (Live in Session)
Alejandra Ribera
I Want (Live in Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wrj1b.jpglink
I Want (Live in Session)
Last played on
Goodnight Persephone
Alejandra Ribera
Goodnight Persephone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wrj1b.jpglink
Goodnight Persephone
Last played on
Alejandra Ribera Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist